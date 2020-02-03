For a minute, we had thought Toke Makinwa had beefs with Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha after we watched a short video of her ranting and raining insults.

However, later on, we got to figure out that she was actually referring to Tasha, a fictional character on the movie “Power”, not the popular reality TV star, Tacha that we all know.

However, some fans who are not aware of the movie have concluded she was referring to Tacha and they have taken to social media to blast her for saying such dirty and defaming words about a colleague that did not offend her.



Meanwhile, earlier today, Nigerian singer, Tekno and Tacha reveal they are in love with each other. Tacha took to social media to declare her love for ace music star, Tekno which he saw and also reciprocated the feeling.

This is coming shortly after The reality TV star announced yesterday that she is set to launch her personal TV show; ‘Keeping Up With Tacha’.

Tacha took to her Twitter account to reveal that she has a soft spot for the ‘Pana’ hit maker, Tekno.

