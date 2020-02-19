TBoss is on the mission to flood our feed with photos of her baby after revealing her face days ago. She revealed her face when we were not expecting it after keeping her secret for several months.

She posted the first photo of her face on Valentine’s day. Making it the first big surprise for fans of the former big brother naija star.

Recall that the BBNaija star took to Instagram on Sunday, to curse a troll who called her baby ugly. Moving foward, Tboss has shared some beautiful new photos showing her daughter’s face.

See more below.

