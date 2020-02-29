BB Naija housemate, Thelma has taken to social media to vent her anger after her gateman has made away with her money and her ATM card.

According to her, she was at Diane’s birthday party yesterday when she received an alert that her account has been debited with some undisclosed amount.

To her surprise, her gateman had broken into her room to steal her ATM, cashed her money and fled.

In a chat between Thelma and her gateman, he seems to be gone forever.

He thanked Thelma for helping her whilst he disclosed he’s never going to show up.

Check out the screenshot below;

