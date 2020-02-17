Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has shared official photos from her wedding ceremony to her husband Mc Fish. The curvy actress who tied the knot on Valentine’s Day took to her Instagram yesterday to take a shade at people who never believed in her relationship.

The actress wrote: “We are Actually Married🙈 You make me so happy pappy❤️ Leave him “. His not your type”. His this and that”. But still we Die here “🥂 @realmcfish OKO MI OLOWO ORI MI “

See more beautiful wedding photos of the actress and her boo below

