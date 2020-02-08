A popular Nigerian teenager on Twitter identified as Sharon Michael whose birthday is today, has taken to her twitter page to upload photos of herself with the caption” Guess who’s Turning 16 today, It’s ME, I thank GOD for life”.

Her comment has since stirred up debates and arguments amongst her followers who find it hard to connect the ladies age to her looks.

See her post;

The problem however is many nigerians are doubting her saying she doesn’t know her age and that she should ask her mom for the truth. Someone even went ahead to say that she’s 27 years old judging from her body.

But if she’s truly 16, I’d strongly advise guys should start asking for IDs on the first dates.

