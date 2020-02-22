Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi is celebrating her birthday today and it comes with an extra package of peace. The beautiful screen goddess released a beautiful birthday photo of herself on her Instagram page to the delight of her fans.

She simply captioned it: ‘My year of rest’

Her husband Banky W in a lengthy post celebrated how much of a charming personality she is. He wrote:

‘The only thing in this entire world that is more beautiful than her face, is her heart. Happy birthday to my best friend, my sunshine and my lady… the love of my life, my Queen and my destiny @adesuaetomi.

May God bless and protect you. May His favour and grace continually surround you, and may He fulfill His purpose in your life. May He grant the desires of your heart, and keep you in perfect peace. May this be your best year thus far, and may the rest of your years be the best of your years in Jesus name. Love you Scatter. Love you forever.’

