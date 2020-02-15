Nigerian musician, Timaya has told his fans and followers about his new perspective to life and how he has chosen to start living.

The Bayelsa born artiste who blasted fans in the past for trolling him online, has decided to follow a new path as he said that he doesn’t stress himself again and will be living his best life from now henceforth.

Taking to his social media page, Timaya also expressed gratitude to God for making him a success and bringing him this far in life.

“Dont stress MYSELF nomore, just LIVING my LIFE.😁 GRATITUDE”, he wrote.

See his post:

HOT NOW