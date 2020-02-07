Tiwa Savage celebrated her 40th birthday a few days ago and it was beautiful. Fans and friends of the singer took to their social media platforms to wish the singer a happy birthday.

The singer who is currently at Los Angeles recording her upcoming album has shared a picture from the private birthday party thrown for her by her team.

The singer Shared the picture and also appreciated everyone for their love on her special day.

The singer in the picture is seen holding a balloon with her name on it and smiling for the camera.

Happy birthday to you Tiwa Savage.

