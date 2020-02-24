Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage spent lovely family time with her son Jamil Balogun and other members of her family. The beautiful singer who just returned from the United States shared a lovely ‘Triller’ video of how she spent her Sunday Afternoon on her Instagram page.

Tiwa could be seen leading the pack with restless Jam Jam waltzing to the beautiful music playing in background. Two other unknown faces were featured in the lovely parade. Tiwa captioned the video: ‘Fun day Sunday with the geng geng ❤️’

Tiwa Savage must have shared this video to discredit the shade her estranged husband, Teebillz threw at her while celebrating the birthday of his first baby mama, Kanea Maete last week. He described her as the best mother to all his kids, including those she didn’t give birth to. He added that she’s the only one he can trust to care for his kids if he’s gone. He also thanked her for being the “best in his life”.

He wrote: “beautiful beauty don’t need no filter babe……… I’m grateful for ur love towards my kids! Khalil, Gaetano, Jamil, Bisi and Ona……. if I Die today you are the only woman I know will take care of my children! Thank you Maete for being the Best mom to my Children!!!”

