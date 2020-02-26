We get to see our favorite female music singer Tiwa Savage looking this stylish, gorgeous, sexy and saucy almost every time on social media.

Also, there’s is a reason why we think she looks all this cute for Wizkid and that is because of their history. Their romantic behavior that has been displayed countless number of times.

Wizkid is obviously special to Tiwa Savage and she confirmed it. The statement applies to Wizkid as well, because Tiwa Savage is special to him too.

On a normal day, Tiwa is that carefree free-spirited young woman who only cares about what she feels, not how she appears.

Lately, Tiwa Savage is paying attention to her looks — the songstress who is promoting her new album has taken to IG to share a photo of herself looking trendy!

She is well styled to look gorgeous, beautiful and s*xy! Certainly, Wizkid is going to lose sleep over her new looks.

Check out the photos below;