Teebillz is celebrating his ex Kenea Maete on her birthday today and his post seems to have been composed in other to spite Tiwa Savage while celebrating Kenea.

There was a very obvious shade in the content of the message he posted such that many of his fans noticed it immediately after they read the text.

Kenea Maete Udoh turned a new age on Wednesday, February 19. Teebillz shared a photo of Kenea Maete Udoh, who he has two kids with, he described her as the best mother to all his kids, including those she didn’t give birth to. He added that she’s the only one he can trust to care for his kids if he’s gone. He also thanked her for being the “best in his life”.

He wrote: “beautiful beauty don’t need no filter babe……… I’m grateful for ur love towards my kids! Khalil, Gaetano, Jamil, Bisi and Ona……. if I Die today you are the only woman I know will take care of my children! Thank you Maete for being the Best mom to my Children!!!”

