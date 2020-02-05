Controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Wigo Dikeh is in a somber mood this morning as she advices her young fan base on the dangers of ‘Social media depression’

The actress gave a little details about the backend of the celebrity lifestyle. She said things are most times not as good as they’re portrayed on social media by celebrities.



“A beautiful photo that shows a vacation might be a result of saving for many years. Don’t be deceived into thinking it’s that easy. It is not “, She wrote.

Read her full statement below:

Quick advice for young hustling people:

A lot of you come on social media to see people who are having a great time with exotic trips and vacation, and you slip into depression, what you don’t know is that many people plan and save towards their trips. Some people plan a year before or even two years. A beautiful photo that shows a vacation might be a result of saving for many years. Don’t be deceived into thinking it’s that easy. It is not. Even the flashy cars and houses and phones you see with rich people, they plan and save towards it. They won’t tell you, all you know is that they just got a house. Go and ask them how long it took to save up, and the sacrifices they made to gather up the finances. See, it’s never really too rosy for people as it seems on social media. Just keep working hard. Save for important things. Save to spoil yourself. ❤️

HOT NOW