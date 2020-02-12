Controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh seems to be at her best when it comes to her son King Andre Dikeh. The beautiful thespian became a little misty this morning as she announces that her son would be turning four in coming days.

King Andre Dikeh, born King Andre Olakunle is the product of the marriage between Tonto Dikeh and her estranged husband Churchill Olakunle. The couple welcome the Andre on February 16 2016, 7months after they got married.

Tonto seems to be on a fix as to what gift to get her favorite toddler. See what she wrote:

“💃💃💃 My Joy is complete . I’m Prouding😀 WHAT DO YOU GIVE A 4YEAR OLD THAT HAS IT ALL??

Hmmmmmm🧏‍♀️🤦‍♀️💆🏼‍♀️ @kingandre_dikeh”