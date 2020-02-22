Tope Alabi’s husband, Soji Alabi has said there is nothing wrong in his wife’s dance video that went viral on social media during the week after the outrage his wife received after her dance move in a viral video was deemed ‘worldly’ .

The husband, who spoke to Celebrity Diary on the telephone, said ;

“People should not just believe things without finding out the reasons. That video was definitely recorded at the wake keep service of my wife’s late father. As somebody who just lost her father, she was just trying to dance away the tears and she just expressed herself. Nobody saw her when she was crying, but now they are against her for dancing?

“The wake keep was organized by some gospel artists and it was held in front of her late father’s house. Somebody must have recorded the video and sent it online for reasons best known to only God. My wife has done nothing wrong please. “

Watch the video;

