Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has shared lovely throwback photos of herself, elder sister and her children. The actress in the photo looked so beautiful and less fleshy. Although the mother of one is not looking bad but she sure rocked in her prime.

Reminiscing in the past, Toyin wrote:

“#tb myself,my elder sis @fattybombum my niece @raychelaimakhu my nephew @paulaimakhu

#tb #tbt #fateofalakada #incinemas10thapril #toyintitans”

See the photos below:

Toyin Abraham aka mama Ire has used the death sentence issued to Maryam Sanda to justify her decision to leave her failed marriage to actor Adeniyi Johnson. Maryam Sanda got sentenced to death two days ago for killing her husband whom she stabbed to death on suspicion of cheating.

Toyin Abraham who recently got married to actor Kolawole Ajeyemi after divorcing actor Adeniyi Johnson shared:

“if it’s not working please leave. I’m heartbroken. The baby. God please. I have never cried like this pls ALLAH”.

