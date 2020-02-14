Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham and her actor hubby, Kolawole Ajewole are currently enjoying some family time in London, and to make sure that they get the most out of their holiday, they packed some heat producing clothes because of the cold weather and from the pictures we sighted, it is safe to say they are doing justice to themselves in London.

The new parents shared photos from their vacation trip to London on their respective social media pages where they were seen having a good time. In one of the photos shared on their official Instagram pages, Ajeyemi was seen holding their son, while Toyin leaned on him as they posed for a photo. The photo was captioned with a love emoji and gratitude to God for her family.

This is probably the first time Ire (their son) is experiencing the a cold vacation, the family seem to be having tons of fun.

TAKE A LOOK AT SOME PICTURES FROM THE FAMILY-CATION BELOW:

