Britain boxer, Tyson Fury has taken to his social media page to wish Deontay Wilder a speedy recovery.

Recall that Tyson Fury outclassed Wilder when both stars met at their bout in Las Vegas as he dismantled the American boxer with a seventh round technical knockout.

Tyson Fury ha now shown his love and respect to Wilder by wishing him a speedy recovery from the injury sustained from the match.

He wrote on IG:

Love and respect to the dance partner of the century @bronzebomber 🙏🏼 #speedyrecovery

Deontay Wilder held the WBC heavyweight title from 2015 to 2020, and in doing so became the first American world heavyweight champion in nine years, which was the longest period of time in boxing.

In another report, there are speculations that Tyson Fury will face Anthony Joshua next.

