Sandra Iheuwa, Ubi Franklin’s alleged 4th baby mama, has finally reconciled with the music label boss after serious public dispute over the responsibility for her pregnancy.

The lady who took to social media to announce the arrival of her baby some months ago has been involved in a serious battle with Ubi Franklin because he refused to accept responsibility for her pregnancy and the baby.

Howver love has won over all at last as the two have now reconciled. Sandra took to her Instagram page to share a poto of Ubi Franklin and their daughter.

See below;