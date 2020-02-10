Ultimate Love Nigeria is a thrilling, new Reality Show from Africa Magic spotlighting 16 singles as they search for true love. These contestants, who will be referred to as Love Guests made their way into the ‘Love Pad’ on the evening of February 9, 2020 and would be battling it out for 8weeks. The couple with the highest number of votes on the last day will be crowned Ultimate Couple. Basically, 8 couples will be playing to win a traditional wedding and a fully furnished house (but only if they decide to get married).



The Hosts

Dakore Egbuson-Akande and Oluwaseun Olaniyan will be hosting the maiden edition of Ultimate Love Show. Dakore is the sterling Nollywood actress, and Oluwaseun is an MC.

There’ll be an Aunty in the Love Pad

Just like we always have Biggie in the Big Brother’s house, there’ll be an Aunty in the Love Pad. Aunty is there to help the Love Guests find their perfect partners and also serve as Love doctor

Adesuwa Onyenokwe, the Editor-in-Chief of Today’s Woman magazine. will be playing the role of Aunty. She seems perfect for that role, and I look forward to watching her help these people locate bae.

The Ultimate Love Ladies:





Cherry 30, Medical Doctor

Bolanle 35, Content Production Manager

Theresa 23, Doctor (Optometrist)

Nkechi 29, Senior Marketing Executive

Rosie 36, Pre-school Teacher

Chris, 35, Brand Architect (Advertising)