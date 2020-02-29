Former big brother naija star, Uriel Oputa has called out stores in the country who are hiking the price of face mask and hand sanitizer ever since Nigeria recorded the first case of Coronavirus.

Uriel Oputa who was not pleased with the development took to her Instagram Page to call out stores who are using the opportunity to extort from citizens.

According to the reality star, this is not the time that stores owner should do business with such commodities as she noted that they are only aiding the virus with their attitude.

She captioned the picture of her lamentations:

Very wrong I couldn’t believe the amount I paid for a small Hand sanitizer.. Wrong

Im really concerned about this.. absolute Day light robbery.. You are not Helping the situation..

This is the time to work together create awareness save potential victims, I love business but this is wrong, 7000 for face mask and she had a straight face I was so shocked. 1000 for small sanitizer?

Nigerian lives Matter

This Virus is a NOT JOKE

Uriel Oputa joins actress Ifu Ennada who had earlier cried out over the outrageous rate that the face mask is being sold just hours after the Federal Ministry of Health made the announcement.