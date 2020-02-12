With less than 72 hours to Valentine’s day, Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky in a latest statement has declared that Valentine’s day are meant for side chicks like himself and not house wife.

Bobrisky told house wives to calm down.

He made this known via his social media handle as he called on other side chicks to join him on how they can prepare for the day.

“Can all this wife just hold on a bit, take a deep breath and calm down, February 14 is for all side chics, not for wives in the house. If you are a side chic like Bobrisky, this is a time for us to have a meeting before Friday. This Friday is val.”

The video is all over the social media.

