Celebrity couple Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (Bam Bam) and Tope Adenibuyan (Teddy A) have caught the love fever in the air. Heavily pregnant Bam Bam took to her Instagram to share a beautiful photo of herself and man as they celebrate their love.

As expected, teddy got on the nerves of his wife during the shoot and that was what Bam Bam found worth of using as the caption to the beautiful B/W photo. Pregnancy sure looks good on Bammy. See what she wrote below:

Happy valentines from the Adenibuyan’s

Thank you @the.alfe for stealing this moment. You all know how husband man can be with pictures, claiming he didn’t want to steal my shine but had to adjust something on my dress and make silly remarks while at it! He dinur know @the.alfe is a sharp guy

HOT NOW