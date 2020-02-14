Juliet Ibrahim has revealed why she is single as she takes to Instagram to share lovely photos of herself dressed in red to celebrate Valentine’s day.

The delectable actress also went on to wish her followers a happy Valentine’s Day with a short message.

She wrote:



“Happy Valentine’s Day!

Being single doesn’t mean that you know nothing about LOVE. Sometimes being solo is wiser than being in a false relationship or bad relationship.

“I love being single. It’s my choice, not a sentence. I’m loving myself in all the right ways until someone better comes along that I’ll spoil with all the love I’ve got to show and give them. I love my life.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to me and everyone of you amazing single people out there that chose not to settle but wait for what you deserve. Tonight we PARTE the hardest!”

