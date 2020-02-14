Nigerian superstar Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid disclosed the cute gesture he made to his mom this morning.

Starboy took to his Twitter page today to reveal that he bought his mom a hundred roses and placed by her bedside while she was still asleep.

Wizkid wrote: “Mama waking up to 100 roses !😘❤️🦅“

it is no news that Wizzy is a mama’s boy and he doesn’t hide it one bit. The singer always finds a way to get his mom on his tracks, now being so sweet on Val’s day to Mrs Jane Dolapo.

