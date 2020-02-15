Vanessa Bryant also celebrated valentine day as she shared an emotional message to her late husband Kobe Bryant. She wrote to the Mamba via her social media handle, “To my forever Valentine, I love you so much.”

“Missing you so much on your favorite holiday,” she wrote. “Te amo per sempre.”

Along with the emotional message to the Lakers legend, Vanessa also posted a throwback photo of the two, with Lauryn Hill’s famous love song “Tell Him” playing in the background.

“Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven,” Vanessa said. “Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo.”