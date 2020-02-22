Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has told his fans how he felt when he got special recognition at a Basketball Game in The United States. The singer who is set to begin his American tour next month was a spectator at the NBA clash between Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers at the Capital One Arena, Washington DC.

The Blow my mind crooner was featured on the Arena Screen while the commentator introduced him as singer, songwriter, and recording producer. Elated Davido posted the video on his Instagram page and recounted how proud of himself he was on the inside while the whole VIP treatment lasted. He wrote: ‘I been Dey form … but make I no lie e sweet me 😂😂 Big up @washwizards 🔥🔥🔥’

Watch the video below:

