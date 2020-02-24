Popular comedian, Debo Adedayo popularly known as MC Macaroni recently met Dbanj at an event and could not just get hold of himself.

MC Macaroni who is popularly known for his comedy skits on social media was filled with joy when he met the award winning singer for first time in his life.

The actor shared a video of the memorable time with fans on his Instagram Page as he could be seen in the video prostrating for Dbanj.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Fans and followers of the comedian have reacted swiftly to the post as they poke fun at his reaction while he was with Dbanj.

MC Macaroni has built a great fan base for himself on and off social media and will be hoping to impress them more.

