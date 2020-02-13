A fire outbreak on Wednesday night razed part of the family home of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, at Ita-Eko in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital. Reports gathered revealed that the fire started at about 9pm and razed the the boys’ quarters of the house, situated at Ita-Eko area in the metropolis.

Sympathizers rushed out to help put out the fire and save the old house where Obasanjo’s parents lived and eye witness accounts attributed the fire outbreak to a power surge.

The state Director of Fire Service, Fatai Adefala, confirmed the incident, saying the fire only razed a store and “not the main building in the former president’s compound.”

He said officials of the agency swiftly responded to distress calls about 10:00pm and succeeded in putting out the fire.