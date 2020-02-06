Abike Kafayat Oluwatoyin Dabiri-Erewa, a Nigerian politician and former member of the Nigeria Federal House of Representatives representing Ikorodu Constituency in Lagos State is clearly excited and eager to welcome American rapper, Lil Wayne to Nigeria after the traces his roots to Nigeria.

Lil Wayne revealed yesterday that he has discovered he has Nigerian heritage and is planning a trip there.

In response, the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri, has said Lil Wayne is welcome in their country.

“Our Nigerian brother . Many doing their DNA and identifying their roots. We look forward to welcoming him home someday soon,” she posted on twitter in reaction to his video.

