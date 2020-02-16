Former housemate on the season 3 of the Big Brother Naija show, Nina Ivy held her traditional marriage yesterday and a lot of people have congratulated her.

Shortly after she posted official photos from the marriage ceremony, some social media users have observed her pregnancy bump that she hid in the photos and while congratulating her hinted on the fact that she got married because she was pregnant.

The fan who was in her comment section under the photos from her marriage ceremony hinted on the fact that she is covering her tummy for people not to see she is already pregnant.

Some on the other hand were encouraging her to flaunt it as it was a blessing.

“Stop covering that tummy, we already know girl. Congratulations”, one of the comments read.

Photo below;

