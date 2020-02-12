Kannywood movies does not take moral upstanding for granted on normal circumstances and one would have thought they would slam a punishment on one of their actresses, Maryam Booth after a n*de video of her leaked on social media days ago, but surprisingly it won’t ban the actress over the act.

This was made known in an official statement released by the chairman of Kannywood Guild of Artistes, Alhassan Kwalle, on the leaked nude video of their actress, Maryam Booth.

The statement was published on Monday by Daily Tribune after the chairman of Kannywood Guild of Artistes, Alhassan Kwalle made the resolution.

According to him, unlike what happened in the past involving another actress, Maryam Iyana, that led to her ban from the industry, Maryam Booth’s case was different as it was deliberately meant to blackmail her.

“What happened to this girl everyone knows that the video was mischievously taken to blackmail her, not that she was doing a film or sort. “She tried to take action about it immediately but the guy that did it acted as if he had deleted the video and for over three years he has been using that to extort money from her under threat that he will release the video until he eventually released it on Friday.

“Recently, he called and said he wants to take his mother to the hospital and that she should give him money but she refused; that was why he decided to release the nude video,” Kwalle said.

