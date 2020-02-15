Nigerian fans are fond of asking for money from fans directly or indirectly, while some ask in direct words others use terms like ‘Show Me Love’ or tell that favourite songster to do give aways.

While some celebrities are known to do give aways, there are some that are don’t do this, not because they don’t have but they prefer to encourage hard work traits in fans who rely solely on begging on social media.

One such artiste is MI Abaga, who recently revealed a fan of his slid into his DM to ask him for money. The rapper disclosed he didn’t even bother to read further before closing his page.

MI wrote ”Just opened my DM.. first thing I saw was ‘come do Val for your boy’ before I even see who send am I close am quick.. no stress Friday”

In another report, MI on valentines day tagged himself as an upcoming musician while dropping his profile on social media in search of a love partner.