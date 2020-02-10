Media personality, Toke Makinwa has revealed that men are avoiding her ahead of this year’s Valentine’s Day. Toke Makinwa who has been living single since her divorce from a marriage with fitness instructor, Maje Ayide, revealed that the early morning text messages she usually get have stopped coming in.

The controversial OAP and socialite shared a cleavage-baring picture which she captioned: “When It’s Valentine’s week and all the good morning text suddenly stops”.

Last month, when Toke logged on to her timeline to interact with her fans and she got into a free for all with one of them who made inquiry of her source of livelihood. Toke had bluntly replied a follower who asked her where she’s been, she replied saying: Working, fucking, sleeping, getting my life girl…

An exasperated fan replied her saying he believes all she’s listed except the working part. He tweeted: “I believe you except working, I don’t think you’ve got a day job. You are a socialite, how you afford your lifestyle is still something I can’t get my head around”.

