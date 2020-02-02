Nigeria’s famous cross dresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky spoke about having a womb so he can bare a child. He took to social media to share a prayer with his fans where he requested that God bestows a womb on him.
Bobrisky stated that she is already finer than most women, adding that all she needs to hold down her boo, is a womb.
”Since God can make me finer than lot of girls y can’t he give me a WOMB… d way pregnant is hungry me ehnnnn. I have money 💴 where can I buy womb 😢😢😢😢😢. If I can be pregnant for bae chai my own don better !!!!” he lamented.
Discussion about this post