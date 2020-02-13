Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, fondly called Mama Jam Jam has revealed that she may not return to Nigeria. The sterling vocalist who is currently in Los Angeles, USA has revealed through her snaps that she might not leave America anytime soon as the weather seems perfect for her skin.

Taking to her IG, Tiwa’s wrote: ‘Not sure I will leave this LA, my skin is just glowing kilode 😍’

The quiet but bubbly Tiwa also joined in the popular social media called Standing Broom Challenge. She leaped for joy having made a long broom stand vertically . Watch the video below:

