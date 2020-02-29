EPL toppers, Liverpool FC chances of lifting the title this season after 30 years of wait may be in jeopardy following the spread of coronavirus.

The Reds have put so much effort this season as they have stayed undefeated in the premier league.

According to reports, the spread of the coronavirus could see the English government cancel all sporting events for at least two months which can result in an incomplete Premier League season.

There is “no specific regulation in place” should the full 38-game season not be completed, and, were such a situation to occur, crisis talks would be required to decide whether the campaign would be voided.

“Were the Premier League season not completed, it is likely crisis talks would take place to determine whether previous results would be allowed to stand or whether the entire campaign was rendered null or void,” read the report.

There is no guarantee Liverpool would be crowned Premier League champions if the season was curtailed by the coronavirus, Telegraph Sport revealed.

“Any final ruling could depend on how many fixtures had been played, similar to the results abandoned matches in some sporting competitions being allowed to stand if a certain percentage of them have been completed.”

The reports add that in such a situation, relegation would also likely be rendered null and void.

According to the reports, the United Kingdom now has 19 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Some European nations have either canceled matches or are now playing matches behind closed doors like the case in Italy.

