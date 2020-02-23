Social media critic and Pastor, Reno Omokri in a series of tweets has revealed why most women are not married.

According to him, most women are not married because they can’t find a man rich enough to pay for the kind of wedding they want.

He wrote:

Many women are unmarried, not because they can’t find the right man, but because they can’t find a man rich enough to pay for the wedding that they and their family are too poor to afford, yet want to have, because their neighbour had a big wedding.

He stated further:

They want a grand traditional, a royal white wedding, a talk of town reception. Ask what their contribution is, they say ‘are you not the one that wants to marry me?’ Yet, Mark Zuckerberg, who is richer than their generation, had a simple wedding!

Marriage is an INSTITUTION not a COMPETITION. It is a GRACE, not a RACE. You are to ENJOY the JOURNEY, not just your HONEY’s MONEY. Marry when you have MEDITATED, not when you are FRUSTRATED. When you are PREPARED, not just when you have PROSPERED

Many divorce occur because men marry women who only wanted to wed, and had no intention of getting married. They just wanted someone rich enough to pay for their fantasy wedding, and then after that he is meant to go his own way and not worry them