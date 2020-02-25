A group known as Advocates for Alleged Witchcraft AFAW in a statement has said Witchcraft doesn’t exist as it is only a myth.

This was made known in an interview with PM News, where Dr. Leo Igwe, Chief Executive Officer of AFAW, stated that persecution of alleged witches should stop, lamenting that there had been several cases children and women suspected to be witches were brutally killed in Nigeria and in some parts of Africa.

Leo Igwe said AFAW was planning a decade of activism against witches persecution in Africa to end the menace, adding that to realize the objective, the group would engage sharing latest news on witchcraft allegation/witch persecution, as well as engage state and non-state actors in the field of witchcraft accusation.