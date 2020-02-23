Afropop singer and songwriter, Wizkid has announced his collaboration with fast rising female singer, Tems.

Wizkid who has already written his name as one of the best in the entertainment industry took to Twitter to share the great news with fans.

Star Boy as he’s popularly known by majority of his fans noted via the post on the micro blogging site that he has created a magic with Tems.

He tweeted:

Tems and I created magic 😇❤️🦅 — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) February 23, 2020

Fans and lovers of Wizkid will be anticipating the release of the single so as to feel the magic in the song.

Tems whose real name is Temilade Openiyi is a Nigerian Music Artist, Singer-Song Writer, and upcoming music producer.

She popped out in 2019 releasing inspiration music with her powerful Burnaboy like voice.

