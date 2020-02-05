It may have rallied but it surely came. Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid has sent a short and concise message to Tiwa Savage on her birthday.

Starboy through his twitter page, gave his bestie, mama JamJam a birthday shoutout as she clocks 40 today and it reads:

T’s day!! 🖤❤️🦅 long life/ more life!

T’s day!! 🖤❤️🦅 long life/ more life! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) February 5, 2020

The due have shared some cozy moments together over the years and it has got their fans confused as to what is going on between the two stars.

Recall that on the 31st of December, 2019, a strong competitor, the King of Iwoland surfaced on Wizkid’s tail and hinted that he is set to snatch Tiwa Savage from the Starboy.

The King met with Tiwa Savage on the night of Naira Marley’s concert, Marlian Fest, that held at Eko hotel. He shared pictures of himself with Tiwa Savage in company of the King of Elegushi.

Wizzy and Tiwa Savage might not be a thing as most of their fans would want but they’ve sure got some great friends in each other. Once can only imagine the kind of gifts Starboy will send his bestie.

