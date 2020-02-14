For Wizkid, showing off jewelries is not his thing because he stays simple with his ice’ but today is a whole different day and the Starboy is in the mood to show everyone the couple of millions he spent on his fingers and on his neck.

Wizkid majestically strolled into Instagram to share new photos on Valentines day, showing off his outfit, the expensive designers and of course, his diamonds that are no match for any other musician in the Nigerian music industry.

As usual, the Starboy did not add a caption to the photos, neither did he brag about the multiple dollars he spent on the diamonds but he dropped the picture and left his fans to discuss about it in the comment section.

This was shortly after he revealed the beautiful gift Wizkid got his mom this morning. Starboy took to his Twitter page today to reveal that he bought his mom a hundred roses and placed by her bedside while she was still asleep.

