Tiwa Savage has received public birthday wishes from major celebrities in the music and entertainment industry of Nigeria, except from one very important person, her bestie, Wizkid.

Tiwa Savage turned a year older today. She clocked 40-year-old and has taken to social media to share a simple but beautiful photo of herself to celebrate her day.

However, Wizkid who is always appearing to be an important entity in the life of Tiwa, has not wished the songstress on a happy birthday and we think he may have deliberately snubbed her because of something that happened on New Year’s eve.

Recall that on the 31st of December, 2019, a strong competitor, the King of Iwoland surfaced on Wizkid’s tail and hinted that he is set to snatch Tiwa Savage from the Starboy.

The King met with Tiwa Savage on the night of Naira Marley’s concert, Marlian Fest, that held at Eko hotel. He shared pictures of himself with Tiwa Savage in company of the King of Elegushi.

In the caption of the photo, he asks the world if he should “Gbesele (impound)” Tiwa Savage and he seemed serious as he repeated the question again.

We cannot ascertain that this is the issue for Wizkid deliberately snubbing her on her birthday, but that was the last controversy about them.

HOT NOW