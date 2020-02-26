A woman has reportedly run mad after she was dropped off by suspected ritualists in Sapele area of Delta state. According to reports provided by a journalist in Sapele, the woman is a ‘runs woman’ who plies her trade at a joint known as ‘two bottles joint’ in Koko area of Sapele.

Sharing the story, he wrote in pidgin:

“According to reports, this woman na runs woman wey dey hustle for Madam two bottles joint for Koko. Our findings show say some guys carry her go doke for Benin, and dem leave her with 200k and iPhone. Dem carry her con dump for Boyo Road Sapele, just as dem dump her nai she start to dey kolo. Boys don move with the 200k and iPhone wey dem see for her hand.

This na situation report as we go keep unu posted with more details subsequently.”

Watch video below: