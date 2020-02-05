Nollywood actress Fathia Balogun is celebrating her birthday today and she seems extra elated and thankful for life. The Yoruba actress decided to celebrate her 51st birthday in the beautiful city of Dubai in the midst of family and friends.

At exactly 12am this morning, Fathia took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful photo of herself with the caption below:

Woooooooowwwwww🙈😻😻😻 it’s 12am here in Dubai💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 But I will still wait for you guys to wish me in Nigeria time🙈❤ Happiest Birthday To Me❤❤❤❤❤ May God keep guiding and protecting me🙏🏻 Am so happy🙈🙈🙈

