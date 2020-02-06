After actress Faithia Balogun who celebrated her birthday yesterday, reconciled with former best friend Dayo Amusa, fellow actress, Iyabo Ojo took the bull by the horn by leveling deep allegations against the celebrant.

According to Iyabo Ojo in an already deleted Instagram post, Faithia Balogun is a backstabber and a witch as she reportedly leaked out the news of her plastic surgery procedure to the media two years ago, despite all the good things she did for her, like throwing her a surprise birthday party!

Recall that when Faithia Balogun turned 49 in 2018, the mother of two was honoured by Iyabo Ojo and other colleagues, in Istanbul, Turkey.

“Iyabo passed out after the surgery and fell into coma for five days! It was horrible! Friends and some colleagues in the know started praying for her recovery. ..” Faithia reportedly leaked out then.

Now two years after, Iyabo Ojo is speaking on the issue!

Read Iyabo Ojo’s full narration where she ripped Fathia apart below:

“You never cease to amaze me & I’m not surprised bcos you remain number one agbaya in Nollywood … no self respect @ all, you envy the younger ones and pretend to Love the ones that you benefit from somehow but at the end you still anit loyal o ku ku si ma tun te bo ni be ni ishhhhhhhhhhh

After all I did for you 2 years ago to celebrate your bday in Turkey, you still snitched on me giving media fake news that I was in coma for 3 days! you wish 😆😁😄😃😃 bcos you knew about my surgery, I knew you hoped & prayed I died …. that’s why you never came to see me afterwards but guess what my God pass you, he is mighter than you, my God disappointed you & your team 🤣🤣🤣

.I’m still living girl 🤪😜😛

You are a Witch!! Yes O!! O gba enu ni but guess what I’m that lioness who will always come out victorious no matter how hard you try to pull me down or destroy my name spiritually….. Darkness & Light can never be on the same page & I make bold to say you are a terrible person …….. Back off witch 🧙‍♀ 🧙‍♀ 🧙‍♀

.

Enjoy your birthday @islandlounge7 remember I named it 👌😜”

Faithia Balogun is yet to respond!



