Chioma and Davido’s public display of affection was a bit erotic on Instagram yesterday after Davido sent her eggplant emoji’s shortly after he hinted that he is about to make another baby with her. He made his plans known as he took to the comments section of the beautiful photos his fiancée shared on her Instagram page.

Chioma shared some gorgeous makeup photos of herself and her beau, Davido couldn’t resist her beauty and right on there, he revealed his plans to put her in the family way once again.

“U so sexy I’m getting you pregnant again 😍😍😍😍😍😍”

OBO partly said before stamping his dominance as the husband of Chioma and sending out deadly caveats to potential suitors and secret admirers. He wrote: ”I love you my dear wife…Who ever near you na 6Ft“

Not satisfied with all he did above, he went further to drop an eggplant emoji which caught Chioma’s attention and she replied. She called him “Werey” in Yoruba language which translates to “Crazy” or “Mad” in English. She was just teasing him thogh and she added a love emoji to it to make it romantic.

