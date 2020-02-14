Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi is currently on cloud nine as she profess her undying love to her husband.

Chizzy Alichi who recently wedded her husband in a wedding ceremony that was attended by A-List artiste in the entertainmemt industry gushed about how much she love her husband.

Celebrating her first valentine day with husband, Chizzy Alichi shared a loved up picture of herself and her husband and captioned with a sweet word.

She wrote:

You are my Forever and Always 💋💋happy Valentine’s Day to my world best man❤️❤️

Chizzy Alichi who has appeared in blockbuster movies has earlier revealed that her marriage will not affect her career.

The star actress revealed that despite the fact of having a new burden, she will not allow that affect her as she continue to push her career forward.

