Davido’s daughter, Imade Adeleke is trending on social media shortly after a 6-year-old upcoming singer identified as Lil Richie professed love to her on Instagram today, February 14th.

The 6years old lad shocked many after he took to Instagram on Valentine’s day to profess love for Imade, who he revealed to be his crush. He also revealed he recorded a new song for her while also referring to her as the love of his life and the most beautiful girl he has ever set his eyes on.

He further dedicated his soon-to-be released single to her while praising her beautiful outlook.

In his words;

“Created this sound 🎶 for you the most beautiful thing my eyes has ever seen, the LOML ❤️🔐❤️ @realimadeadeleke . Can’t wait to release this record new music loading”.

See his post below;

