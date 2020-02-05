Nigerian Music legend Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid has disclosed the precise location he stays to write lyrics of his monster hit tracks.

Starboy who has been whetting the appetites of his teeming fans over his highly anticipated Album titled Made In Lagos, took to his Twitter page to revealed that he spent the last few days in seclusion and realized there’s so much power in oneself.

Spent last couple days by myself….Never underestimate your powers ⚡️

He then revealed that he writes his hit tracks in his bathroom.

“And yes the bathroom is where I write fire hooks 😎 Basically y’all dancing to my shit 🤷‍♂️“

