Former Arsenal forward, Emmanuel Adebayor turned 36 today, February 26th and his adorable girlfriend, Dillish Mathews celebrated him in a grand style.

Dillish Mathews who won the Big Brother Africa show which was tagged “The Chase” took to her Instagram page to celebrate the Togolese superstar by posting sweet words alongside loved-up videos of them spending quality time together.

She wrote: ‘ Today is my sweetheart’s birthday. You mean the world to me Sheyi.

I’m so proud of you and everything you have accomplished so far. May you continue to age gracefully and live a happy, long and healthy life.

You bring so much joy to our lives and there isn’t enough words express how much I appreciate you baby. God bless you abundantly. Have a blast dzaddy.’

Emmanual Adebayor recently secured a move to Paraguay to play for Club Olimpia having previously played for English clubs Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Crystal Palace.

